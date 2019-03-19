Jury: Roundup weed killer major factor in man’s cancer

Posted 3:58 pm, March 19, 2019, by

Roundup products are seen for sale at a hardware store in San Rafael, California, on July, 9, 2018. - A lawyer for a California groundskeeper dying of cancer took aim at Monsanto on July 9, 2019 as a jury began hearing the lawsuit accusing the chemical giant of ignoring health risks of its top-selling weed killer Roundup. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — A jury in federal court in San Francisco has concluded that Roundup weed killer was a substantial factor in a California man’s cancer.

The unanimous verdict on Tuesday came in a trial that plaintiffs’ attorneys said could help determine the fate of hundreds of similar lawsuits against Roundup’s manufacturer, agribusiness giant Monsanto.

It was the second jury verdict to find that Roundup caused non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Another jury reached that conclusion last year and awarded the plaintiff, DeWayne Johnson, $289 million.

Tuesday’s verdict came in the case of 70-year Edwin Hardeman.

The judge overseeing Hardeman’s lawsuit had split the trial into two phases. Hardeman’s attorneys first had to convince jurors that his use of Roundup was a significant factor in his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The trial will now proceed to the damages phase.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.