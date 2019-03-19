Horizon High School paraprofessional charged with sexual assault on a child

Posted 10:41 am, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:38AM, March 19, 2019

THORNTON, Colo. — An education paraprofessional at Horizon High School in Thornton has been charged with sexual assault on a special-needs student, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Michele Flynn, 45, is charged in connection to a relationship she had with the 17-year-old student at the school.

She is charged with one count of sexual assault on a child by a person in a  position of trust for sexual contact with the student between Dec. 26 and Feb. 22.

She was arrested Monday night in Central Point, Oregon, and is awaiting an extradition hearing.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.944135 by -104.925960.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.