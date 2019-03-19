Horizon High School paraprofessional charged with sexual assault on a child
THORNTON, Colo. — An education paraprofessional at Horizon High School in Thornton has been charged with sexual assault on a special-needs student, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.
Michele Flynn, 45, is charged in connection to a relationship she had with the 17-year-old student at the school.
She is charged with one count of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust for sexual contact with the student between Dec. 26 and Feb. 22.
She was arrested Monday night in Central Point, Oregon, and is awaiting an extradition hearing.
