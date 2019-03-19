× Homicide victim found during blizzard in Aurora identified

AURORA, Colo. — The man whose body was found near a light rail station during Wednesday’s blizzard has been identified and his death is being investigated as a homicide, the Aurora Police Department said Tuesday..

People walking just east of the parking lot of the Fitzsimons station and the Sand Creek Trail found the body of 24-year-old Martin Galdamez-Galdamez, police said.

The body was not removed from the area until Thursday because of blizzard conditions at the time.

No additional details about Galdamez-Galdamez’s death were released because of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6068 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.