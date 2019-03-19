Here are the healthiest counties in Colorado in 2019

DENVER — What are the healthiest counties in Colorado? Did yours make the cut? How does living in a healthy county affect my health?
All these questions were answered in a nationwide report released Tuesday morning.
The study is a collaboration between the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
The rankings help counties understand what influences how healthy residents are and how long they live.
It not only measures the current health of each county, it also looks at a variety of things that could affect the future health of communities.
The groups hope that communities use this research to get support for health improvement initiatives from their local governments, policy leaders and the public as a whole.
Here’s a look at the rankings:
1. Douglas
2. Pitkin
3. Eagle
4. Boulder
5. Broomfield
6. Summit
7. Larimer
8. Jefferson
9. Gilpin
10. Arapahoe
11. Kit Carson
12. Elbert
13. Archuleta
14. Routt
15. Clear Creek
16. La Plata
17. Garfield
18. Lincoln
19. Yuma
20. Weld
21. Chaffee
22. Grand
23. San Miguel
24. Rio Blanco
25. Gunnison
26. Washington
27. Park
28. Denver
29. Phillips
30. Baca
31. Adams
32. Montrose
33. Ouray
34. Logan
35. El Paso
36. Moffat
37. Sedgwick
38. Custer
39. Mesa
40. Teller
41. Delta
42. Prowers
43. Kiowa
44. Morgan
45. Fremont
46. Lake
47. Crowley
48. Bent
49. Jackson
50. Montezuma
51. Dolores
52. Rio Grande
53. Otero
54. Alamosa
55. Saguache
56. Pueblo
57. Conejos
58. Las Animas
59. Huerfano
60. Costilla