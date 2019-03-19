Here are the healthiest counties in Colorado in 2019

DENVER — What are the healthiest counties in Colorado? Did yours make the cut? How does living in a healthy county affect my health?

All these questions were answered in a nationwide report released Tuesday morning.

The study is a collaboration between the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

The rankings help counties understand what influences how healthy residents are and how long they live.

It not only measures the current health of each county, it also looks at a variety of things that could affect the future health of communities.

The groups hope that communities use this research to get support for health improvement initiatives from their local governments, policy leaders and the public as a whole.

Here’s a look at the rankings:

1. Douglas

2. Pitkin

3. Eagle

4. Boulder

5. Broomfield

6. Summit

7. Larimer

8. Jefferson

9. Gilpin

10. Arapahoe

11. Kit Carson

12. Elbert

13. Archuleta

14. Routt

15. Clear Creek

16. La Plata

17. Garfield

18. Lincoln

19. Yuma

20. Weld

21. Chaffee

22. Grand

23. San Miguel

24. Rio Blanco

25. Gunnison

26. Washington

27. Park

28. Denver

29. Phillips

30. Baca

31. Adams

32. Montrose

33. Ouray

34. Logan

35. El Paso

36. Moffat

37. Sedgwick

38. Custer

39. Mesa

40. Teller

41. Delta

42. Prowers

43. Kiowa

44. Morgan

45. Fremont

46. Lake

47. Crowley

48. Bent

49. Jackson

50. Montezuma

51. Dolores

52. Rio Grande

53. Otero

54. Alamosa

55. Saguache

56. Pueblo

57. Conejos

58. Las Animas

59. Huerfano

60. Costilla