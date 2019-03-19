× Ex-district attorney won’t review Boulder police confrontation with black man

BOULDER, Colo. — The city of Boulder will select a different person to review an incident in which police officers confronted a black man who was picking up trash outside his house.

Boulder city manager Jane Brautigam’s plan to have former Boulder County District Attorney Stan Garnett lead the probe was met with criticism at a community forum Monday night to discuss the March 1 incident.

Among those opposed was the man who was confronted by police, Zayd Atkinson, a student at Naropa University.

In a statement Tuesday, the city said Brautigam has asked the city attorney to consult with Atkinson’s attorneys on “alternative options” for an independent reviewer.

At the forum, Atkinson said he had asked for an independent review and said the choice of Garnett took away his power again.