× Denver police searching for burglary suspect

DENVER — Police are turning to the public to help locate a man accused of burglary.

A statement released to the public on Tuesday said the suspect, Karl Singleton, broke into a home in the 300 block of Franklin Street at about 8 p.m. on March 11.

Police say Singleton stole “numerous valuable items” before fleeing. Police have not said whether there is a danger to the public or if Singleton knew the homeowners.

If you have any information about the suspect or the crime, call 720-913-7867.