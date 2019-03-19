Coroner: Colorado Springs skier died at Copper Mountain from acute heart failure

American Eagle ski lift at Copper Mountain Resort. (Photo: Copper Mountain Resort)

FRISCO, Colo. — Authorities have identified the skier who died after he was found unconscious at Copper Mountain last week.

The Summit Daily News reported the Summit County coroner has determined that 62-year-old David Gissel died from acute heart failure.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the Colorado Springs man was found in a strand of trees on the edge of a ski run at Copper Mountain on March 13.

He was later pronounced dead at St. Anthony Copper Medical Clinic. Coroner Regan Wood says the manner of death was natural.

