Colorado one step closer to fully funded all-day kindergarten

DENVER -- Fully funded all-day kindergarten was one of Gov. Jared Polis’ top campaign promises and it appears he is going to get what he wants.

The Joint Budget Committee, the top committee for deciding how money is spent at the Capitol, inserted $185 million into the state budget to fund all-day Kindergarten in Colorado.

$185 million approved by the JBC for full day K. #coleg #cobudget #copolitics — This Week at the JBC (@thisweekatjbc) March 20, 2019

Polis immediately took to Twitter to celebrate the decision. Top Democrats on the committee had been unclear for weeks regarding whether they were willing to commit the necessary funds to the program.

Thank you to the members of the Joint Budget Committee for recommending full funding for free, full-day kindergarten this year. This will save parents and school districts money, and give our students an even brighter future. A huge win for Colorado kids! #copolitics #coleg — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) March 20, 2019

Polis originally requested $227 million for the program, but on social media Tuesday, he clarified $185 million will be enough to get the program implemented. The budget still needs final approval by the entire General Assembly.