× Boy shot in Aurora parking lot dies

AURORA, Colo. — A juvenile male who was shot in a parking lot on Monday has died, the Aurora Police Department said.

Officers responded to the Sable Technological Center at 562 Sable Blvd. about 11:40 a.m. Monday on a report of gunfire in the area.

When officers arrived, they found the victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died from his wounds. His name and age were not released, pending an autopsy by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office and notification of next of kin.

No one is in custody and police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone who might have been a witness or has information is asked to call police at 303-739-6117 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.