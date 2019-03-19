2020 Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) addresses the crowd at the Royal family Life Center on March 14, 2019 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Sanders received 26 percent of the South Carolina Democratic vote in the 2020 race, eventually losing the nomination to Hillary Clinton. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Bernie Sanders selects Denver man as top strategist
DENVER — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has chosen a Denver man as a top strategist and speechwriter for his presidential campaign.
David Sirota, a longtime progressive writer on the local and national stage, will join the Sanders campaign immediately. Sirota worked for Sanders more than 20 years ago.
Sirota is also the husband of Democratic State Rep. Emily Sirota.
“When Bernie asked me to join his campaign, I felt I could not turn that request down,” Sirota wrote on Facebook.