Bernie Sanders selects Denver man as top strategist

DENVER — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has chosen a Denver man as a top strategist and speechwriter for his presidential campaign.

David Sirota, a longtime progressive writer on the local and national stage, will join the Sanders campaign immediately. Sirota worked for Sanders more than 20 years ago.

Sirota is also the husband of Democratic State Rep. Emily Sirota.

“When Bernie asked me to join his campaign, I felt I could not turn that request down,” Sirota wrote on Facebook.