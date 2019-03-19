$550 million up for grabs in next Powerball drawing

With no jackpot winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot continues to skyrocket, with more than half a billion dollars up for grabs on Wednesday.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night is now up to $550 million – the eighth largest grand prize in the game’s history. The estimated lump sum payment option is $335 million.

Although there was no winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, one Colorado player got a nice piece of it, according to the Colorado Lottery . A $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Alta Convenience in Grand Junction.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit at $298.3 million in New York on December 26.

Since then, Powerball has had 23 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner. Wednesday’s drawing will be the 24th draw in the current jackpot run. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot was $1.6 billion in January 2016.

Colorado joined the Powerball game in 2001 and has since had three jackpot winners, including a $20 million dollar win in Westminster in 2007; a $90 million jackpot win in Rifle in 2014; and a $133.2 million dollar win in Clifton in 2017.

Powerball tickets are $2 a play and the next drawing will be held Wednesday.

