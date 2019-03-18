× ‘We’re working on something:’ Drake Bell says reboot of ‘Drake & Josh’ is in the works

LOS ANGELES — Hug me, brotha! A “Drake & Josh” reboot starring Drake Bell and Josh Peck is in the works, Bell told PEOPLE last week.

The 32-year-old Bell confirmed the news on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday saying that the pair is in talks with “several networks” about a reboot of the popular show that originally ran on Nickelodeon.

“We’re working on something,” Bell told PEOPLE. “I’m excited. I think we have a great idea.”

“Drake & Josh” originally aired on Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007 and starred Bell and Peck as stepbrothers with opposite personalities while adjusting to their new relationship and navigating high school.

The show also starred Miranda Cosgrove as little sister Megan who would always play pranks on the stepbrothers. There’s no word on if Cosgrove or any of the other cast members would return.

“[The show] is going to be way more creative, way cooler than just you know the college years or something like that,” Bell said of the reboot. “We knew that if we were ever going to come back, it’s got to be something cool. I’m excited to see what the fans think.”

Bell added that the new show will “be more adult and really funny” and said he can’t wait to work alongside Peck again.

“We’ve known each other for so long, and it really is once in a lifetime in this industry that you get to work with somebody and it clicks like that,” he said. “He’s just got an amazing comedic wit and incredible timing and he’s really smart and we really get along. So I think that it just kind of all goes together.”