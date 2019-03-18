× Walmart will end its popular price match program in May

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Attention, shoppers. Walmart is ending its popular price-matching program that automatically refunded customers for any price differences between Walmart and its competitors.

Walmart said that the popular Savings Catcher program will be discontinued nationwide beginning May 14, 2019 and that will be the last day customers can submit a Walmart Pay eReceipt, according to its website.

The program, which is part of the Walmart app, scanned shoppers recipes and compared prices to advertised prices for the same items elsewhere. If the program found a lower price, the customer got a Walmart gift card for the amount of the difference.

According to Business Insider, the company said that its ending the program because it “already offers the lowest prices in most cases.”

In addition, Business Insider reports the company will no longer offer price-matching in stores once the Savings Catcher tool expires.

“Since the introduction of the program, we’ve worked hard to lower prices on thousands of everyday items across our stores, which has resulted in our prices winning the vast majority of the time when you submit receipts to Savings Catcher. This tells us that the program’s intent has been met, which was to provide you upfront with everyday low prices so that you and your family can save money and live better,” Walmart posted on its website.

The company said that any balance on your Savings Catcher eGift Card will remain on the card until customers decide to spend it.