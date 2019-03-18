Tampon taxes to be eliminated in Denver

DENVER — The City Council is expected to eliminate sales taxes on all Feminine Hygiene Products at its next Council Meeting.

Currently, there is a 4.31% sales tax on things like Tampons, sanitary napkins, pantyliners, menstrual sponges and cups.

Those who support repealing the tax say it is unfair.

Menstruation, they say, is not a choice, but a bodily function.

Washington DC and 16 state have instituted exemptions for the products.

Under the proposal in Denver, the products would still be taxed by the state and RTD.

Some complain, a man’s product like Rogaine is not taxed.

Rogaine helps with hair growth and some say is not necessary, yet its tax free.

