Sweat it out at Cyclebar Lone Tree for a good cause

Colorado's Best Host Joana Canals would love for you to join in on her fundraising ride at Cyclebar Lone Tree this Sunday March 24th at noon. Her fitness pals there have graciously agreed to host this ride to help raise funds for her "Woman of the Year" campaign for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Every dollar raised for Joana counts as a vote for her and goes directly to fighting blood cancers. Cyclebar is asking for a $25 dollar donation for the ride. Register here or check out their schedule at Lonetree.Cyclebar.com

