Spring arrives this week with mild temperatures and chances for rain/snow

DENVER -- Spring arrives on Wednesday and it will resemble a spring-like week with a 10-20 percent chance of rain/snow showers and temps in the 40s and 50s all week.

Expect partly cloudy skies on Monday with highs around 47 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. It'll be mild in the mountains as well with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

The chance of rain and snow showers begins on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning with a 20 percent chance of rain/snow across the Front Range.

The mountains can also expect a chance for snow Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Light accumulation is possible.

Highs warm to 50-55 degrees between Wednesday and Sunday across the Front Range. Each day features a 10-20 percent chance of rain/snow showers.

We're also watching a southern track storm system for the weekend.

It spreads snow into the southern mountains on Friday then possibly across the Front Range between Friday night and Saturday. It could also trickle into Sunday.

