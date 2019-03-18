Rain and snow chances during the week for Denver and much of Colorado

DENVER — Rain and snow chances will be hit and miss during the next week to ten days with temperatures running in the 40s and 50s mostly.

You may have noticed the clouds increasing late Sunday, and during the day Monday indicating a change is blowing into the region. With this little disturbance comes isolated rain and snow, very spotty, for Monday night through Wednesday morning.

The best chance of these showers overnight will be near and to the south of Denver. Otherwise, cloudy skies continue with lows in the 20s.

Tuesday will stay mostly cloudy, and there will be areas of rain and snow. Snow will mostly be into the higher spots like the foothills, mountains, and Palmer Divide from Castle Rock to Kiowa. Most of us won’t measure much snowfall, but areas south of the city might be able to measure one to two inches by early Wednesday morning.

Fog may develop as a commute impact for Wednesday morning following these areas of showers. Otherwise, Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs near 50.

Rolling into the area Thursday and Friday will be a storm system to bring snow to the mountains and some rain to the metro areas and plains late Thursday through Friday. With temperatures in the 40s and 50s, the plains and metro areas are likely to just see rain, but snow chances will be closely watched as we get closer.

That weekend is always in view, and this time we see partly sunny skies with very hit and miss rain showers for the city as highs stay in the 50s.

