Panama City Beach

Posted 12:29 pm, March 18, 2019

If you are thinking of going to Panama City Beach for vacationing, they are officially open for business. Officials there have feverishly been working on rebuilding the area after the most powerful hurricane to hit the area in history. Watch the segment for tips on booking your vacation to that area. For more information visit PanamaCityBeach.com

