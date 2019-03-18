If you are thinking of going to Panama City Beach for vacationing, they are officially open for business. Officials there have feverishly been working on rebuilding the area after the most powerful hurricane to hit the area in history. Watch the segment for tips on booking your vacation to that area. For more information visit PanamaCityBeach.comAlertMe
Panama City Beach
-
Central America presidents flock to pope’s last Panama Mass
-
Florida official resigns after being fined for face licking
-
Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220
-
Bomb threats emailed to multiple locations across the country appear to be hoax
-
Be ready for the beach this spring and summer!
-
-
Tsunami triggered by volcano kills at least 62 in Indonesia
-
Patriots owner Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to prostitution charges
-
Fort Collins expected to approve e-scooters with rules to avoid problems
-
Snow shoveling laws in effect to keep pedestrians safe
-
Commerce City police investigate death after report of shooting
-
-
Giraffe dies in tragic accident at Kansas City Zoo
-
Avalanche near Lake City destroys home of Hinsdale County sheriff; 3 people injured
-
Thornton approves measure allowing cyclists to roll through stop signs