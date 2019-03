AURORA, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting on Monday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

The shooting happened just before 11:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Sable Boulevard.

One person, whose name, age and gender were not released, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police did not release any suspect information, only saying they were still at large, but added there is no danger to the community.