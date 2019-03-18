More than 100 dead cats found in freezer during raid of Virginia home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A phone call to police about suspected cat hoarding led to the discovery of more than 100 dead cats in a Virginia freezer, WAVY reported.

Virginia Beach Animal Control told WAVY that it got tips from neighbors about a possible cat hoarding case.

Officials raided the home Monday morning and removed 24 living cats and more than 100 dead cats from the home.

The smell of cat urine was so strong that officers were reportedly forced to wear masks when going in.

Animal Control said the homeowner, Lisa Ross, has been the subject of a similar call in the past. Ross wasn’t home Monday when officers arrived. She will soon be facing new charges.

Officers will try to figure out how the dead cats died and will try to rehab the live cats, which might not be possible.