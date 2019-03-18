× Man airlifted from Eldora Mountain Resort with head, spinal injuries

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 48-year-old man was airlifted from Eldora Mountain Resort with head and spinal injuries, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office was notified about 12:45 p.m. about a non-collision accident.

A deputy wasn’t dispatched until later when ski patrol said the man’s condition was worsening and an air evacuation was requested.

The man, whose name and hometown weren’t released, reportedly lost consciousness.

It’s not known which hospital the man was flown to, what his condition is and what might have caused his injuries.