Judge enters not-guilty plea in slaying of Colorado deputy Heath Gumm

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A judge has entered not guilty pleas for a man charged with shooting and killing Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm.

Dreion Martise Dearing, 23, appeared in court in Brighton Monday for an arraignment hearing.

He’s charged with four counts of murder, including two counts of first-degree murder of a police officer.

He also faces charges of burglary, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and assault.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, although Gov. Jared Polis has said he doesn’t support executions.

Investigators say Gumm and other deputies were called to a residential area north of Denver on Jan. 24, 2017, for a reported fight.

They chased a man who ran behind the house, where he pulled out a handgun and fired.