Group wants sexual assault suspect suspended from CU Boulder

Posted 7:02 am, March 18, 2019, by

BOULDER, Colo. -- A rally is planned on the University of Colorado Boulder campus on Monday afternoon demanding that a student accused of sexual assault be suspended until he's either convicted or found not guilty.

The protest, called "stop the silence, end sexual violence," is scheduled to happen from 12 to 1 p.m. on Monday.

The rally comes after a CU student, 19-year-old Zachary Roper, is accused of raping a female student at a sorority event this year. He's facing two sexual assault charges.

Rally organizers say they want him expelled if found guilty and suspended while awaiting a verdict.

Organizers say they will have a speaker and a microphone for anyone that wants to share their story or thoughts.

