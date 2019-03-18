× Frisco cancels Fourth of July fireworks show

FRISCO, Colo. — The Frisco Town Council has voted to cancel the fireworks show over Dillon Reservoir during Fourth of July celebrations, it was announced Monday.

In January, Breckenridge canceled its fireworks show, leaving Frisco as the only location in Summit County for the nighttime celebration.

Frisco studied the impact of increased spectators, with pressures around traffic, parking and crowd management.

Also, increased fire danger had become the norm and because of those factors, the council decided to scrap the fireworks tradition.

“After considerable discussion, council decided that it was time to start new traditions, which will celebrate our country’s independence while respecting the health and safety of our community and environment,” Mayor Gary Wilkinson said.

“It is our hope to see this day return to the simpler pleasures centered around enjoying time with friends and family and experiencing all that Frisco has to offer.”

Town staff will come up with ways to enliven the Fourth of July parade, provide more interesting and interactive entertainment on Main Street, move the free concert at the Frisco Bay marina to an earlier time and increase the budget for the concert.

“We see this as an opportunity to give folks a wonderful day, where they don’t have to battle crowds, rush from one activity to another or worry about whether their 4-year-old is going to melt down at 9:30 p.m. just as the fireworks are starting,” Frisco director of marketing and communications Vanessa Agee said.

“In Frisco, this day will be about pancake breakfasts, catching fish at the fishing derby, listening to great live music, watching an authentic hometown parade or just chilling and eating a hot dog at a backyard BBQ.”