Effort to repeal controversial popular vote law underway

DENVER - It is a new law that could fundamentally change how Colorado votes for President.

On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis signed into law the controversial National Popular Vote Bill.

If enough state’s join the interstate compact, Colorado’s electors to the Electoral College would vote for the winner of the national popular vote and not for the winner of Colorado.

Now an effort to repeal the law is underway.

“These are the people of Colorado’s votes these aren’t votes that should be given to other states like California and New York,” Rose Pugliese, a Mesa County Commisioner, said.

Pugliese is part of a new effort to repeal the popular vote law. Coloradoansvote.org has launched to begin to collect signatures.

“We need about 200,000 signatures to get the national popular vote question to a vote of the people on the 2020 ballot.

Supporters of the popular vote movement at the Capitol tell FOX31 they believe Coloradoans would side with them if this went to a vote.

Colorado’s Secretary of State confirmed if organizers are successful this would be the first time since 1932 voters repealed a law passed by the General Assembly.

”The last time a referendum petition was turned in and went to the vote was in 1932,” Hillary Rudy, an elections director, said.