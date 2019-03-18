Earn More – Save More – Retire Debt Free

Recent studies found that when it comes to retirement costs most Americans are worried about how they will cover their medical and pharmaceutical bills. That`s why the team from Become The Banker is in our call center standing by to register you for a free educational event that will help you not have to worry about saving enough.
It's time to achieve your financial dreams, all you have to do is sign up for a free seminar today and find out how you can receive tax-free paychecks for life at retirement... Call 877-299-9957 to reserve your seats. You can also text "RESERVE" TO 313131. They are happening Thursday, March 28th in Centennial at 6:30pm, and Saturday March 30th in Northglenn at 10:30 am.
Call (877)299-9957 to reserve your spot, or do it on their website, BecomeTheBanker.org/register