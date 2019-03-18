Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a beautiful ranch in Elizabeth that offers people who are dealing with painful events or circumstances a place to "soar above the adversities of life." Their "Healing Horses for the Armed Forces" program serves the military and this upcoming weekend they need your support in their mission to help veterans. They have teamed up with #HerMissionColorado. On March 23rd and 24th they will be doing a barn renovation, fire mitigation, concrete flooring and painting at Eagle's Nest Ranch. If you'd like to help out, register at MissionContinues.org/service-platoons or call 813-481-0241. For more information on Eagle's Nest Ranch call 303-596-2784 or visit EaglesNestRanch.org.