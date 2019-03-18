× Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart to team up for Red Rocks show in August

MORRISON, Colo. — Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart will team up for a “one-night-only performance” at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer.

The stand-ups and actors are best known from Comedy Central’s “Chappelle’s Show” and “The Daily Show.”

Tickets for the Aug. 9 event are expected to go fast when they go on sale this week.

Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform to make sure they are sold to fans, concert promoter Live Nation announced Monday. Registration must be completed by 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Tickets for registered fans will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. They will cost $69.75 to $169.75.

Any remaining tickets will then go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com and AXS.com or by calling 888-929-7849.

Tickets will also be on sale at the Denver Coliseum box office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays until they are sold out.

Smartphones will not be allowed at the show. Red Rocks will use its smartphone-bagging program.