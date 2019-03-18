Construction underway for inclusive playground in southeast Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The city of Aurora Parks, Recreations and Open Space Department has started construction to create an inclusive playground.

The 8,000-square-foot playground at Red-tailed Hawk Park in southeast Aurora will include swings, spinners, slides, music, zip lines and a sensory garden with gathering spaces.

It will also have features that will be accessible to children in wheelchairs and who use walkers.

The city said it’s a way to provide children, families and people of all abilities the opportunity to play together in one space.

In Aurora Public Schools and the Cherry Creek School District, the city said there are more than 4,200 children in special education programs.

Construction on the $1.2 million project is already underway with an anticipated opening in the summer. More than $700,000 has been contributed from grants and donations.

The city is partnering with the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Rotary Club of Aurora, Arapahoe County Open Spaces and the Aurora Art in Public Places Commission in building the playground.