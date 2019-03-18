Beagles freed after undergoing pesticide testing at animal lab

The Humane Society of the United States is chalking up a big win after their undercover investigation halted pesticide testing on dogs.

According to the HSUS, 36 beagles were being subjected to experiments at a Michigan animal testing lab.

Following the investigation report last week, Dow AgroSciences (Corteva AgriScience) announced Monday that it has put a stop to a one-year pesticide test on the dogs at Charles River Laboratories in Michigan.

Video shows the dogs being force-fed fungicides.

The investigation documented the case of one dog named Harvey:

“Dogs in laboratories that test on animals are usually numbered, not named, but Harvey (number 1016) was an exception because laboratory workers thought he was ‘a good boy’ and stood out as friendly and ‘adorable,’” the Humane Society wrote. “Subsequently, you see Harvey with a big surgical scar: his chest was opened and two chemical substances were poured into it.”

The HSUS said that the dogs will be taken out of the lab and turned over to the Humane Society in the hopes that the pets will be “adopted into loving homes.”

The organization also praised Corteva for their decision, saying, “The company has been a valuable partner to us in the past on important measures to decrease animal testing and we hope that we can work with them on a happy ending for these dogs.”

HSUS credited animal lovers for making the move possible, noting that thousands of people shared the organization’s blog detailing the testing and “took action calling on Dow to release the beagles.”

There’s no word on which Humane Society location will adopt out the freed beagles.