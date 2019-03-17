× St. Patrick’s forecast looking quiet, sunny across Colorado

Our warming trend will continue as we end our weekend, with highs hitting the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds to continue across Colorado with light wind through the afternoon.

We’ll kick off our work week with quiet conditions. Expect an increase of cloud cover Monday and Tuesday, with highs staying in the 40s and 50s. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out during the afternoon and evening hours, but majority of the Front Range will stay dry.

Our next storm system will move in Thursday and Friday. Temperatures look to stay in the 50s and 60s in Denver and the Front Range, bringing the potential of rain. Expect snow in the high country. This does not look to be a particularly strong storm, a sunshine returns by Saturday.

