Westbound Interstate 70 will be closed for a period of time Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The stretch between Loveland Ski area to Silverthorne will shut down from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CDOT announced the closure on Twitter Sunday, citing “major road work.”

Alternate routes recommended by the department encourage motorists to use Exit 216, US 6 Loveland Pass.