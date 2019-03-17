Memorial grows in honor of trooper killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Corporal Dan Groves of the Colorado State Patrol was hit and killed by a car while helping a stranded driver during last week's blizzard.

Over the weekend, a memorial around his patrol car grows as more services are being planned for later this week.

Cpl. Groves, 52, was helping the driver of a vehicle that slid off Interstate 76 near Roggen when he was struck by a 58-year-old male driver Wednesday.

Groves has served the Colorado State Patrol for more than 12 years.

During the last four years, four troopers have died on Colorado roadways.

There will be a memorial service for Cpl. Groves on Thursday, March 21 at the Life Bridge Church in Longmont.