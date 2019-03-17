Cool temperatures with shower chances in store for week ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weather conditions will stay calm tonight along the Front Range after a beautiful St. Patrick's day. Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s the next few days in Denver with shower chances each day.

Monday will start out in the mid 20s and will reach temperatures in the upper 40s by the afternoon. There is a 10 percent chance for an isolated shower on the Front Range in the afternoon and evening. Whether the shower precipitation will fall as rain or snow will depend on the elevation of where they fall and the time of the evening. Little to no accumulation is expected from any showers that do develop.

A better chance for evening showers will move in late on Tuesday. Snow accumulation from these showers will range from nothing to up to an inch of slushy snow. Totals of a few inches are possible on the Palmer Divide where temperatures are colder.

Thursday and Friday will warm to the mid 50s with shower chances each day.

