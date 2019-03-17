Colorado doctor sentenced to prison for bankruptcy fraud

DENVER — Federal prosecutors say a Colorado doctor has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud.

According to U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn’s office, 55-year-old Cathleen Van Buskirk pleaded guilty in August to bankruptcy fraud and was sentenced on Friday.

She also will have to pay a $50,000 fine and be on supervised released for three years following her prison sentence.

Prosecutors say Van Buskirk, a surgeon from Boulder, filed for bankruptcy in 2014 but hid or failed to disclose more than $300,000 in cash and other assets.

They say Van Buskirk asked a friend to hold valuable items, including gold and silver coins and a diamond ring, and used shell companies to hide about $170,000.