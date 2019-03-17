CDOT worker struck, killed by front-end loader in work zone near Dotsero

GYPSUM, Colo. — A Colorado Department of Transportation worker who was also a longtime firefighter with the Gypsum Fire Protection District was killed in an accident on Saturday, officials said.

The Colorado State Patrol said Eric Hill, 51, was killed about 6:20 p.m. on North Frontage Road near Dotsero during a maintenance operation on the roadway.

The Colorado State Patrol said Hill was hit and killed by a CDOT front-end loader while he was working in the construction zone.

“We are devastated by the loss of one of our own. Eric Hill was dedicated to keeping his community safe, both as part of the CDOT team and during his long career Gypsum fire protection district,” CDOT executive director Shoshana Lew said.

“All of CDOT joins together in supporting his family, friends and neighbors, and colleagues during this tragic time.”

Hill had been with the fire department for almost 19 years as a volunteer and paid lieutenant, according to a Facebook post by the fire agency.

“Eric was an amazing firefighter, a mentor to many of our members, and a beloved community member,” the post said. “His loss will be deeply felt throughout Gypsum, Eagle, and all who knew him.”

Hill is survived by his wife, Cissy, two grown children, a 9-year-old son and two granddaughters.

“Each CDOT employee is part of a work family that supports and cares for one and another and we all mourn the loss of Eric Hill,” CDOT director of the division of highway maintenance Kyle Lester said.

“Our strength and hope will be there to support Eric Hill’s family, as we have also lost a family member.”

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the accident.