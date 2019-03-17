Bike shop owner advocates for protected bike lanes on Syracuse Street

The owner of the Bike Shop Girl and Family Cyclery is advocating for protected bike lanes along Syracuse Street.

“Denver is experience a lot of growth,” owner Arleigh Greenwald said. “There is not many options to go north to south, safely, biking or walking.

Greenwald says she is gathering signatures on her website to ask for protected bike lanes along Syracuse Street. Currently, the city is finalizing a plan to add bike lines on the street.

Greenwald thinks protective bike lanes, along intersections such as Syracuse and Colfax and Syracuse and Montview could make cyclists feel safer. Protected bike lanes, she explains, include a barrier separating cyclists from cars on the road.

“Those are two very big roads,” Greenwald said.

A city spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

According to the city site, officials held an open house for public to comment about the issue in February and is expected to finalize its plan this summer or fall.

For more information on the city’s bike lane project click here.