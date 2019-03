CENTENNIAL, Colo. — What began as a call for a potential emergency turned into a selfless act of kindness Friday.

Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue’s Firehouse 23 were called to an elderly couple’s home in Centennial for a possible medical emergency. When they arrived, they found the couple did not need a trip to the hospital, but did need some help around the house.

Firefighters made the couple chicken noodle soup and shoveled their driveway before their family drove over to visit.