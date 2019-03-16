× Quiet weekend in Colorado; below-average temps continue

DENVER — A large area of high pressure will keep weather quiet and calm over the state of Colorado this weekend. Expect a mostly sunny sky both Saturday and Sunday statewide with calm wind.

Temperatures on Saturday will max out in the mid-40s across the Front Range, about 10 degrees below average. We’ll be slightly warmer on Sunday, with highs in the low 50s. In the high country, expect highs over the weekend to range in the 20s and 30s.

Highs across the Denver metro will stay below average through Tuesday, with temperatures maxing out in the 40s and low 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday marks the first day of spring, and it will bring our warmest temperatures of the week, with highs in the upper 50s in Denver. Expect a mix of sun and clouds.

Unsettled weather moves back into the state Thursday and Friday. The high country can expect snow showers, with a rain/snow mix possible in the Denver area and eastern Plains. Highs will stay in the 50s to end the work week.

