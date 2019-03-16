Mild and dry weather stays for the next few days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High pressure is taking control of Colorado's weather the next few days. That means mild and seasonal temperatures with mostly dry conditions.

High temperatures will reach the low 50s tomorrow in Denver with mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower can't be ruled out on the west side of town in the evening. Here's the hour-by-hour planner for Sunday in Denver:

Here's a look back on our weather for St. Patrick's day over the last few years.

St. Patrick's Day is tomorrow! Denver will hit 50° with dry conditions. Here's a look back at our weather on March 17th the last few years... you never know what you are going to get in CO this time of year #cowx pic.twitter.com/y4XVOHJQSu — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) March 16, 2019

Dry and mild weather sticks around for the next few days. The first day of Spring starts on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s.

Rain showers will move in Thursday and Friday for the lower elevations with snowfall returning to the mountains.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.