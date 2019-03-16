Legacy High School band reflects on playing in Dublin St. Patrick’s Day parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- St. Patrick's Day brings back memories for Broomfield's Legacy High School band. There's a long history of success at Legacy, and this time of year reminds the band of a trip they took last year.

“Straight back to Ireland," said Legacy High School band director Clay Stansberry.

This time last year, the band was participating in Dublin, Ireland's St. Patrick's Day parade. The band ended up winning the prize for best band as well.

“That was, like, definitely the most amazing experience of my life," said band member Dawson Muth.

“There’s nothing that can replace the experience," said band member Luke Chindlund.

Those memories are why so many members were at school over the weekend. The band is showing up and selling mattresses to raise money for its next big adventure.

“We pride ourselves on marching in parades," Stansberry said.

The band also participated in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade a few years back.

“There’s some people I know that practice upwards of three hours a day, every day," Chindlund said.