Denver celebrates 57th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

DENVER -- Denver celebrated its 57th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday.

"That Irish spirit is something you'll never forget," Patrick Cornelius said. "I've been down here about 50 years for the parade."

FOX31 and Channel 2 News were proud sponsors of the event that brought thousands to Lower Downtown Denver.

"We love the excitement. We've come every year since we were little," Ruby Betz said. "Look how amazing it is."

The grand marshal of this year's event was James Jaciono, CEO of Seattle Fish Co., a Denver-based company started in 1918. Denver also hosted several government officials from Ireland, including the Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O'Connor.

