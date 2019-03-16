Denver celebrates 57th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

DENVER -- Denver celebrated its 57th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday.

"That Irish spirit is something you'll never forget," Patrick Cornelius said.  "I've been down here about 50 years for the parade."

"We love the excitement. We've come every year since we were little," Ruby Betz said.  "Look how amazing it is."

The grand marshal of this year's event was James Jaciono, CEO of Seattle Fish Co., a Denver-based company started in 1918. Denver also hosted several government officials from Ireland, including the Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O'Connor.

