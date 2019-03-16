× Body found at waste and recycling facility in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in Adams and Denver counties are conducting a death investigation after a body was found at a waste and recycling facility.

The Denver Police Department said Saturday morning that the body was found in the 600 block of West 53rd Place, which is immediately north of Denver city limits.

DPD is investigating alongside the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The body is that of an adult.

DPD said it plans to provide additional details. This story will be updated as FOX31 and Channel 2 learn more information.