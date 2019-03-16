2 injured after vehicle drives off Highway 285 in Jefferson County, crashes into ditch 100 feet below

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were injured in a crash off Highway 285 in the foothills of Jefferson County Saturday.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, the crash occurred about 3 miles west of C-470. A vehicle went off the highway, sliding about 100 feet into a ditch.

West Metro’s technical rescue team pulled two people out of the vehicle. Both were injured, with one suffering serious injuries. That person was taken to a hospital via a Flight for Life helicopter.

The Morrison Police Department is investigating the crash.

Highway 285 was closed while crews responded. It has since reopened.

