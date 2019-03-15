School closings and delays

Working Cats Program

Posted 10:25 am, March 15, 2019

 

Finding a job can be a challenging and stressful process, even for people who are talented and personable. For hundreds of highly skilled but unsociable cats that have come to the Dumb Friends League, finding a job has been a lifesaver—literally. For all cat lovers, this segment is for you.  Denver Dumb Friends League has and awesome program to adopt a cat. It’s the perfect time to find a furry friend for your family.

 

Remember, fees are always waived when adopting a working cat. And take advantage of free cat spay and neuter services at the Dumb Friends League Solutions - cat spay/neuter clinic. Surgeries are by appointment only, so schedule today by visiting ddfl.Org/catclinic.

 

 

