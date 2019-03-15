Sunshine returns: Warmer and drier conditions this weekend across Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After a busy week in the weather department, things will quiet down this weekend across Colorado. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be tranquil with dry and warmer conditions.

Highs will be around 42 degrees with sunshine across the Front Range in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Friday.

The mountains also look sunny with light wind and highs in the 20s.

Thanks to all the recent snow, the current statewide snowpack is running 145 percent of average. An incredible turnaround from one year ago.

And following this week's blizzard, Denver's snow tally sits at 39.2 inches for the season, which is near normal for this point in the season, which is 40 inches.

Saturday looks similar with sunshine across the Front Range and highs in the 40s. We'll be even warmer on Sunday with highs in the 50s.

The next chance of snow is on Tuesday, 10%.

Highs mid to late next week surge to near 60 degrees.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.