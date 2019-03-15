Training facility for Budweiser Clydesdales welcomes first foal of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONVILLE, Mo. -- The breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales welcomed its first foal of the 2019 season.

Carly is the first foal born at Warm Springs Ranch in 2019, just before the ranch opens for the year on March 23, according to KTVI.

The 300-acre farm is the largest Clydesdale breeding facility in the United States and gives visitors a chance to learn about these animals’ breeding and care and get up close and personal with the animals.

“Each year, we welcome up to two dozen foals, and we’re looking forward to teaching our guests how these majestic animals are bred, raised and cared for,” herd manager Mark Boese told KSDK.