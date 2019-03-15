Lukas Liquor Superstore Try before you Buy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are getting ready to throw a party or just having a small get together Lukas Liquor Superstore in Lone Tree is your go to place. They let you try before you buy. You can try more than 300 bottles before you purchase them on Thursdays from 3 to 8pm, Fridays from 3 to 8pm and Saturdays from 2 to 7pm. For more information head to LukasLiquorSuperstore.com or call them at 303-792-2288.

They are graciously helping out Colorado's Best Host Joana Canals with her run for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society`s "Woman of the Year" campaign. They will be asking for donations at check out for the next nine weeks. Lukas Liquor Superstore will also be holding a silent auction in the store with rare spirits to help the cause. Every dollar donated counts as a vote for Joana and goes directly to fighting blood cancer. Joana is competing against other professionals in the area so help her personal fight against cancer.