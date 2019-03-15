School closings and delays

Loveland woman sentenced for faking medical conditions to steal, defraud $120,000

Posted 10:33 am, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:37AM, March 15, 2019

Kristin Eagle (Photo: Larimer County Sheriff's Office)

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Colorado woman accused of faking illnesses to get donations has been sentenced to a year in the Larimer County work release program and 10 years’ probation.

The Loveland Daily Reporter-Herald reports 45-year-old Kristin Eagle, of Loveland, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in January to computer crimes and charitable fraud.

The plea deal allows Eagle to shed charges alleging theft between $100,000 and $1 million, two counts of identity theft, unauthorized financial transaction, and forgery of a government-issued document.

Eagle must also pay restitution in the case. Prosecutor Shaun Reinhart implied restitution could be as much as $19,000.

Defense attorney Daniel Jasinski argues that Kristin Eagle’s crimes stemmed from unnoticed mental illnesses that led her to siphon funds from the Fort Collins mountain bike community.

