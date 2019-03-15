John Cena creates video for wounded Colorado Springs police officer Cem Duzel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One day after the Colorado Springs Police Department tried to get John Cena to meet Officer Cem Duzel, who was wounded in a shooting last year, the actor and WWE superstar made a video for him.

CSPD posted the video to its social media channels on Thursday saying that Cena is in Vancouver filming a new movie.

In the video Cena offers some words of encouragement to Duzel who is fighting to recover from life threatening injuries suffered in the line of duty.

Investigators say Karrar Al Khammasi and Duzel shot each other during a confrontation in August 2018 after an Uber driver kicked Al Khammasi out of her car. Another officer who arrived seconds later also shot Al Khammasi, who was wounded but still armed.

Duzel is still recovering from a head wound.

Al Khammasi was recently ordered to go through a mental evaluation to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.